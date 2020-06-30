Amenities

453 Graves Ave #12 Available 04/18/20 El Cajon 1/1 Condo - Upper corner unit in gated complex features neutral carpet and beautiful natural laminate wood flooring, granite countertops and updated cabinetry in updated kitchen including stainless refrigerator, smooth-top electric stove-oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave, upgraded glass doors on tub-shower enclosure in bath with modern tile flooring and vanity, big bedroom with large mirrored closet, balcony overlooking courtyard, ceiling fans throughout unit, stack washer-dryer in unit closet, one covered parking space in gated parking lot. One small pet with breed and size restrictions will be allowed.



