All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3

451 Ballantyne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

451 Ballantyne Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON! 1BD/1BATH Condo AVAILABLE IN EL CAJON!! - CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (858) 452-9100 OR (858) 324-1585

$1,260 per month with a security deposit of $1,260

a. Tile flooring & Carpet
b. Appliances-Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
c. Assigned parking space
d. Granite countertops
e. Private small patio
f. less than 1 mile from CA-52 W Freeway

Nearby Schools:

-Naranca Elementary K to 5 School
-Cajon Valley Middle 6-8 School
-El Cajon Valley High 9-12 School

Nearby Parks:

-Wells Park
-El Cajon City Park
-Ronald Reagan Community Park

Nearby Shopping Center:

Madison Plaza Shopping Center 1 mile away

APPLICATION: https://www.svnmgmt.com/availability/

Requirements:

Before submitting an application, please review the list of criteria below. If you feel you meet the criteria, please apply. We would be happy to rent to you. Also, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask.

1. A completed and signed application from all proposed occupants over the age of 18 must be submitted. ALL LINES MUST BE FILLED IN. Incorrect or missing information will disqualify you as a prospective renter.

2. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports is required with each application.

3. You must provide photo I.D. We require a photo I.D. -Drivers license or State Issued ID card).
(Note: Military cards and student I.D.s are not accepted.)

4. You must have a credit report that demonstrates a willingness to pay financial obligations in a timely fashion (or we require a FICO score of at least 650).

5. You must have no records of eviction.

6. We require favorable responses from references and previous landlords.

7. Employment History and Sufficient Income: We require a monthly income of 2.5 times the amount of your monthly rent. Income must be verifiable through pay stubs, employer contact, or tax records. All other income, including self-employment, must be verified through tax records.

8. Rental History must be verifiable from unbiased sources. If youre related by blood or marriage to one of the previous landlords listed, or your rental history does not include at least two previous landlords, your application may be declined, or we may require an additional security deposit.

9. You will be denied if you have a conviction for any type of crime that would be considered a threat to real property or the ability of other residents to peacefully enjoy the premises.

10. An up-front payment of approximately one months rent as a security deposit is required by cashiers check or money order when signing the rental contract.

11. A 12-month lease term is required.

12. We will accept the first qualified applicant.

13. Please note that all of our properties are smoke-free. If you rent, there is no-smoking on the property.

Required Information to Be Submitted With the Application

Please be sure the following four (4) items accompany your rental application:

1. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports are required with each application.

2. Picture I.D.: Drivers license, State Issued I.D. card, Green Card, or Passport.

3. Social Security Number.

4. Proof of Income: Current pay-stubs or an official letter from your employer on company letterhead should be attached to the application. For self-employed, 1099 applicants, your last two years of tax returns are required.

CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (858) 452-9100 OR (858) 324-1585

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3884976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have any available units?
451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College