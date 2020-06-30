451 Ballantyne Street Unit 3

Amenities

COMING SOON! 1BD/1BATH Condo AVAILABLE IN EL CAJON!! - CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (858) 452-9100 OR (858) 324-1585



$1,260 per month with a security deposit of $1,260



a. Tile flooring & Carpet

b. Appliances-Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher

c. Assigned parking space

d. Granite countertops

e. Private small patio

f. less than 1 mile from CA-52 W Freeway



Nearby Schools:



-Naranca Elementary K to 5 School

-Cajon Valley Middle 6-8 School

-El Cajon Valley High 9-12 School



Nearby Parks:



-Wells Park

-El Cajon City Park

-Ronald Reagan Community Park



Nearby Shopping Center:



Madison Plaza Shopping Center 1 mile away



APPLICATION: https://www.svnmgmt.com/availability/



Requirements:



Before submitting an application, please review the list of criteria below. If you feel you meet the criteria, please apply. We would be happy to rent to you. Also, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask.



1. A completed and signed application from all proposed occupants over the age of 18 must be submitted. ALL LINES MUST BE FILLED IN. Incorrect or missing information will disqualify you as a prospective renter.



2. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports is required with each application.



3. You must provide photo I.D. We require a photo I.D. -Drivers license or State Issued ID card).

(Note: Military cards and student I.D.s are not accepted.)



4. You must have a credit report that demonstrates a willingness to pay financial obligations in a timely fashion (or we require a FICO score of at least 650).



5. You must have no records of eviction.



6. We require favorable responses from references and previous landlords.



7. Employment History and Sufficient Income: We require a monthly income of 2.5 times the amount of your monthly rent. Income must be verifiable through pay stubs, employer contact, or tax records. All other income, including self-employment, must be verified through tax records.



8. Rental History must be verifiable from unbiased sources. If youre related by blood or marriage to one of the previous landlords listed, or your rental history does not include at least two previous landlords, your application may be declined, or we may require an additional security deposit.



9. You will be denied if you have a conviction for any type of crime that would be considered a threat to real property or the ability of other residents to peacefully enjoy the premises.



10. An up-front payment of approximately one months rent as a security deposit is required by cashiers check or money order when signing the rental contract.



11. A 12-month lease term is required.



12. We will accept the first qualified applicant.



13. Please note that all of our properties are smoke-free. If you rent, there is no-smoking on the property.



Required Information to Be Submitted With the Application



Please be sure the following four (4) items accompany your rental application:



1. A ($35.00) screening fee electronically with your application for the purpose of running credit and eviction reports are required with each application.



2. Picture I.D.: Drivers license, State Issued I.D. card, Green Card, or Passport.



3. Social Security Number.



4. Proof of Income: Current pay-stubs or an official letter from your employer on company letterhead should be attached to the application. For self-employed, 1099 applicants, your last two years of tax returns are required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3884976)