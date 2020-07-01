All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

426 N. Pierce Street

426 North Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 North Pierce Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available NOW - Beautiful light and bright 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in El Cajon available for move in NOW. This is a single story home, 1600+ square feet and located on a quiet street. The living room, dining room, kitchen, bathrooms and hallway all have new wood/laminate floors. The kitchen is newly renovated with corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting, newer cabinets and access to the backyard and the garage. The master bedroom is complete with newer paint, newer carpet, an ensuite bathroom, lots of windows, and a sliding glass door with access to the back-yard and patio. The 3 additional bedrooms also have newer paint and carpet. Both bathrooms are newly renovated. The backyard is large and fully fenced. There is also a nice patio area. The single car garage has washer and dryer hookups, direct access into the home as well as into the backyard.

Contact Lisa via text 619-549-0296 or email lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to discuss any questions or to set up a showing of the home. Showings are by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants. Please see below for rental requirements and details about the property.

Rent: $2895.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2895.00
Income Qualifications: 3xs rent in combined income
Credit Requirements: Must have good credit, no collections, no evictions
Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with excellent rental references. If approved there will be an additional $500.00 refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE5618199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 N. Pierce Street have any available units?
426 N. Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 426 N. Pierce Street have?
Some of 426 N. Pierce Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 N. Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 N. Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 N. Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 N. Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 426 N. Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 426 N. Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 426 N. Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 N. Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 N. Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 426 N. Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 N. Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 426 N. Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 N. Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 N. Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 N. Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 N. Pierce Street has units with air conditioning.

