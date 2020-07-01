426 N. Pierce Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available NOW - Beautiful light and bright 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in El Cajon available for move in NOW. This is a single story home, 1600+ square feet and located on a quiet street. The living room, dining room, kitchen, bathrooms and hallway all have new wood/laminate floors. The kitchen is newly renovated with corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting, newer cabinets and access to the backyard and the garage. The master bedroom is complete with newer paint, newer carpet, an ensuite bathroom, lots of windows, and a sliding glass door with access to the back-yard and patio. The 3 additional bedrooms also have newer paint and carpet. Both bathrooms are newly renovated. The backyard is large and fully fenced. There is also a nice patio area. The single car garage has washer and dryer hookups, direct access into the home as well as into the backyard.



Contact Lisa via text 619-549-0296 or email lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to discuss any questions or to set up a showing of the home. Showings are by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants. Please see below for rental requirements and details about the property.



Rent: $2895.00 per month

Security Deposit: $2895.00

Income Qualifications: 3xs rent in combined income

Credit Requirements: Must have good credit, no collections, no evictions

Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with excellent rental references. If approved there will be an additional $500.00 refundable pet deposit.



