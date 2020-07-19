All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 Gardner Street

410 Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 Gardner Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
CHARMIMG TWO BEDROOM/1 BATH HOME - CHARMIMG TWO BEDROOM/1 BATH HOME

This is a charming 2 bed/1 bath, older, very comfortable home! Large master bedroom and second bedroom with hall bath. Large living room/dining room with fresh paint and newer carpet. Large kitchen with gas stove/oven. new flooring, new ceiling fan over dinette area... Single car garage with W/D hookups and AC. large fenced backyard with storage and nice front yard for summer! Location is central to downtown El Cajon restaurants and entertainment, Parkway Plaza, and shopping. There is easy freeway 8 access. This is a SMOKE FREE home. It is currently available.

Rent: $1,995.00
Deposit: $1,995.00

(RLNE4547198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Gardner Street have any available units?
410 Gardner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 410 Gardner Street have?
Some of 410 Gardner Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Gardner Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Gardner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Gardner Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 Gardner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 410 Gardner Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 Gardner Street offers parking.
Does 410 Gardner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Gardner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Gardner Street have a pool?
No, 410 Gardner Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Gardner Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Gardner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Gardner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Gardner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Gardner Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Gardner Street has units with air conditioning.
