410 Gardner Street

This is a charming 2 bed/1 bath, older, very comfortable home! Large master bedroom and second bedroom with hall bath. Large living room/dining room with fresh paint and newer carpet. Large kitchen with gas stove/oven. new flooring, new ceiling fan over dinette area... Single car garage with W/D hookups and AC. large fenced backyard with storage and nice front yard for summer! Location is central to downtown El Cajon restaurants and entertainment, Parkway Plaza, and shopping. There is easy freeway 8 access. This is a SMOKE FREE home. It is currently available.



Rent: $1,995.00

Deposit: $1,995.00



(RLNE4547198)