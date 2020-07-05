389 Shady Lane #F

Amenities
2BR/2.5BA Remodeled and Upgraded Townhome with 1 Car Garage - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.SDrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!
Features:
- Central Heat, A/C
-Completely remodeled and upgraded townhome
-No other unit is above or below you
-All bedrooms are located upstairs
-Balcony patio off master bedroom
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Mirror closet doors
-Laminated wood/tile flooring
-Vaulted ceilings
-Ceiling fans
-Refrigerator/electrical stove/dishwasher/garbage disposal
-Crown molding
-Stackable washer/dryer in unit
-Gas fireplace
-Large enclosed private patio
-Small community with private location within the complex
-One car garage w/remote and storage plus one reserved parking spot by the front gate
Easy access to the 8 fwy and connection to the 65 fwy.
Centrally located, it is near all various shopping, dining, schools and churches.
Wells Park is also nearby; a favorite for walkers, joggers and kids alike!
Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico score
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable household income of $4,688 monthly
-No evictions can be reflecting in the credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $250 per pet (2 pet maximum, under 15 lbs each)
Call Glen to schedule a viewing 760-525-8800
***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***
(RLNE5699013)