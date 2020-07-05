389 Shady Lane #F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

2BR/2.5BA Remodeled and Upgraded Townhome with 1 Car Garage - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.SDrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!



Features:

- Central Heat, A/C

-Completely remodeled and upgraded townhome

-No other unit is above or below you

-All bedrooms are located upstairs

-Balcony patio off master bedroom

-Carpet in bedrooms

-Mirror closet doors

-Laminated wood/tile flooring

-Vaulted ceilings

-Ceiling fans

-Refrigerator/electrical stove/dishwasher/garbage disposal

-Crown molding

-Stackable washer/dryer in unit

-Gas fireplace

-Large enclosed private patio

-Small community with private location within the complex

-One car garage w/remote and storage plus one reserved parking spot by the front gate



Easy access to the 8 fwy and connection to the 65 fwy.

Centrally located, it is near all various shopping, dining, schools and churches.

Wells Park is also nearby; a favorite for walkers, joggers and kids alike!



Qualifications:

-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval

-600 Fico score

-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable household income of $4,688 monthly

-No evictions can be reflecting in the credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $250 per pet (2 pet maximum, under 15 lbs each)



Call Glen to schedule a viewing 760-525-8800



***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***



(RLNE5699013)