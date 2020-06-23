353 W Palm Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool bbq/grill some paid utils range

Available 02/18/19 Beautiful and affordable studio apartment just off the 8 in El Cajon.



Close to the 8, 67 and 125 freeways, El Cajon Library, Funky Burgers and Fries, Renette Park, Opa Greek Restaurant and Grill, Ross, Starbucks, post office, and other shops and restaurants.



Three blocks to local transit.



Features:

Gated access

Smoke-free

Shared swimming pool

Owner pays water, gas, trash, and electricity

On-site laundry



One assigned uncovered parking space.



No pets, please.



Mynd Management

License #02014508



No Pets Allowed



