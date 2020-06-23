All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
353 W Palm Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

353 W Palm Ave

353 W Palm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

353 W Palm Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available 02/18/19 Beautiful and affordable studio apartment just off the 8 in El Cajon.

Close to the 8, 67 and 125 freeways, El Cajon Library, Funky Burgers and Fries, Renette Park, Opa Greek Restaurant and Grill, Ross, Starbucks, post office, and other shops and restaurants.

Three blocks to local transit.

Features:
Gated access
Smoke-free
Shared swimming pool
Owner pays water, gas, trash, and electricity
On-site laundry

One assigned uncovered parking space.

No pets, please.

Photos and more info coming soon!

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 W Palm Ave have any available units?
353 W Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 353 W Palm Ave have?
Some of 353 W Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 W Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
353 W Palm Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 W Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 353 W Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 353 W Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 353 W Palm Ave does offer parking.
Does 353 W Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 W Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 W Palm Ave have a pool?
Yes, 353 W Palm Ave has a pool.
Does 353 W Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 353 W Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 353 W Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 W Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 W Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 W Palm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

