El Cajon, CA
230 Dewane Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

230 Dewane Drive

230 Dewane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

230 Dewane Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
230 Dewane Drive Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom El Cajon Home - Spacious air-conditioned home on corner lot approx. 2000 sq.ft. Features neutral carpet and vinyl in kitchen with white tile counters and white appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Front and back entry are gated. Large shaded patio, small covered patio and fenced yard in back. Enter into home's foyer with large living room, hallway to large master bedroom/bath suite and half bath to the left and extra-large family room, formal dining area or bonus room and large kitchen to the right. Access the covered gated patio area from master bedroom, kitchen and bonus room and exit from gate to shaded patio area. Additional three bedrooms, full bath and laundry room with hook-ups off hallway from family room plus access to two car garage. Great location; close to shopping and restaurants and quick and easy freeway access. DRE01197438

(RLNE1892686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Dewane Drive have any available units?
230 Dewane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 230 Dewane Drive have?
Some of 230 Dewane Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Dewane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Dewane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Dewane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 230 Dewane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 230 Dewane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 230 Dewane Drive offers parking.
Does 230 Dewane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Dewane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Dewane Drive have a pool?
No, 230 Dewane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 230 Dewane Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Dewane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Dewane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Dewane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Dewane Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Dewane Drive has units with air conditioning.
