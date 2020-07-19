Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

230 Dewane Drive Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom El Cajon Home - Spacious air-conditioned home on corner lot approx. 2000 sq.ft. Features neutral carpet and vinyl in kitchen with white tile counters and white appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Front and back entry are gated. Large shaded patio, small covered patio and fenced yard in back. Enter into home's foyer with large living room, hallway to large master bedroom/bath suite and half bath to the left and extra-large family room, formal dining area or bonus room and large kitchen to the right. Access the covered gated patio area from master bedroom, kitchen and bonus room and exit from gate to shaded patio area. Additional three bedrooms, full bath and laundry room with hook-ups off hallway from family room plus access to two car garage. Great location; close to shopping and restaurants and quick and easy freeway access. DRE01197438



