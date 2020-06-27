All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1864 McDougal Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1864 McDougal Ter
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1864 McDougal Ter

1864 Mcdougal Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1864 Mcdougal Terrace, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2.5BA w/wood floors, private back patio/yard, 2 car attached garage & more.

-3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
-Gigantic living room area with stunning wood floors.
-Ceiling fan/light combo overhead the living room area.
-Inviting kitchen with full appliances.
-Nice bar counter top for breakfast in the morning.
-Great cabinet space as well.
-Kitchen applicances include: refrigerator, brand new stainless steel gas stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave.
-Half bathroom downstairs for guests.
-Nice covered patio area with fresh update on landscaping with turf and new hedges.
-Enormous bedrooms with ceiling fans as well.
-Generous hall bathroom with bathtub.
-Central air conditioning.
-Central heating.
-Large closets in each bedrooms, walk-in style.
-Ridiculous master bedroom with warm wood flooring and great sunlight.
-Grand master bathroom with his and hers sinks.
-Gigantic walk-in closet with custom shelving.
-Located in an HOA that is well maintained.
-Washer & dryer in unit. (No warranty)
-Close to freeway 8, 67 & 125.

Lease Details:
-Available now for 1 year lease.
-Rent: $2550
-Deposit: $3000 o.a.c.
-Tenant responsible for water, gas & electric, & sewer utilities.
-Owner pays trash service.
-Tenant responsible for landscaping in back patio.
-1 small dog under 35 lbs okay, subject to approval and additional deposit of $250.
-No smoking.
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.

To schedule a viewing of this property please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040.

Thank you,

(RLNE5074745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 McDougal Ter have any available units?
1864 McDougal Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1864 McDougal Ter have?
Some of 1864 McDougal Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 McDougal Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1864 McDougal Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 McDougal Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 McDougal Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1864 McDougal Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1864 McDougal Ter offers parking.
Does 1864 McDougal Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1864 McDougal Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 McDougal Ter have a pool?
No, 1864 McDougal Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1864 McDougal Ter have accessible units?
No, 1864 McDougal Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 McDougal Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 McDougal Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 McDougal Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1864 McDougal Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College