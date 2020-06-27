1864 McDougal Ter

Amenities
Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2.5BA w/wood floors, private back patio/yard, 2 car attached garage & more.
-3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
-Gigantic living room area with stunning wood floors.
-Ceiling fan/light combo overhead the living room area.
-Inviting kitchen with full appliances.
-Nice bar counter top for breakfast in the morning.
-Great cabinet space as well.
-Kitchen applicances include: refrigerator, brand new stainless steel gas stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave.
-Half bathroom downstairs for guests.
-Nice covered patio area with fresh update on landscaping with turf and new hedges.
-Enormous bedrooms with ceiling fans as well.
-Generous hall bathroom with bathtub.
-Central air conditioning.
-Central heating.
-Large closets in each bedrooms, walk-in style.
-Ridiculous master bedroom with warm wood flooring and great sunlight.
-Grand master bathroom with his and hers sinks.
-Gigantic walk-in closet with custom shelving.
-Located in an HOA that is well maintained.
-Washer & dryer in unit. (No warranty)
-Close to freeway 8, 67 & 125.
Lease Details:
-Available now for 1 year lease.
-Rent: $2550
-Deposit: $3000 o.a.c.
-Tenant responsible for water, gas & electric, & sewer utilities.
-Owner pays trash service.
-Tenant responsible for landscaping in back patio.
-1 small dog under 35 lbs okay, subject to approval and additional deposit of $250.
-No smoking.
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.
To schedule a viewing of this property please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040.
Thank you,
(RLNE5074745)