1864 McDougal Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2.5BA w/wood floors, private back patio/yard, 2 car attached garage & more.



-3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

-Gigantic living room area with stunning wood floors.

-Ceiling fan/light combo overhead the living room area.

-Inviting kitchen with full appliances.

-Nice bar counter top for breakfast in the morning.

-Great cabinet space as well.

-Kitchen applicances include: refrigerator, brand new stainless steel gas stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave.

-Half bathroom downstairs for guests.

-Nice covered patio area with fresh update on landscaping with turf and new hedges.

-Enormous bedrooms with ceiling fans as well.

-Generous hall bathroom with bathtub.

-Central air conditioning.

-Central heating.

-Large closets in each bedrooms, walk-in style.

-Ridiculous master bedroom with warm wood flooring and great sunlight.

-Grand master bathroom with his and hers sinks.

-Gigantic walk-in closet with custom shelving.

-Located in an HOA that is well maintained.

-Washer & dryer in unit. (No warranty)

-Close to freeway 8, 67 & 125.



Lease Details:

-Available now for 1 year lease.

-Rent: $2550

-Deposit: $3000 o.a.c.

-Tenant responsible for water, gas & electric, & sewer utilities.

-Owner pays trash service.

-Tenant responsible for landscaping in back patio.

-1 small dog under 35 lbs okay, subject to approval and additional deposit of $250.

-No smoking.

-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.



To schedule a viewing of this property please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040.



Thank you,



(RLNE5074745)