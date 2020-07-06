182 Blanchard Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fletcher Hills Home For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent. This home has been thoughtfully redone with new roof, bathrooms, flooring, kitchen, laundry room, electrical throughout the house, custom closets and more. wonderful open floor plan, the kitchen comes complete with engineered stone counter tops, separate bar seating, and desk/wine storage area. The property also includes over sized front porch, back yard with lawn and patio area. Fletcher Hills, Great schools within walking distance. Call Bryan for more information at 619-823-7446



(RLNE5709224)