All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 182 Blanchard Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
182 Blanchard Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

182 Blanchard Road

182 Blanchard Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

182 Blanchard Road, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fletcher Hills Home For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent. This home has been thoughtfully redone with new roof, bathrooms, flooring, kitchen, laundry room, electrical throughout the house, custom closets and more. wonderful open floor plan, the kitchen comes complete with engineered stone counter tops, separate bar seating, and desk/wine storage area. The property also includes over sized front porch, back yard with lawn and patio area. Fletcher Hills, Great schools within walking distance. Call Bryan for more information at 619-823-7446

(RLNE5709224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Blanchard Road have any available units?
182 Blanchard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 182 Blanchard Road currently offering any rent specials?
182 Blanchard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Blanchard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Blanchard Road is pet friendly.
Does 182 Blanchard Road offer parking?
No, 182 Blanchard Road does not offer parking.
Does 182 Blanchard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Blanchard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Blanchard Road have a pool?
No, 182 Blanchard Road does not have a pool.
Does 182 Blanchard Road have accessible units?
No, 182 Blanchard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Blanchard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Blanchard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Blanchard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Blanchard Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College