1655 Blackthorne Court

3 Bedroom House with Family Room, Kitchen and Big Backyard For Rent
This house is a 3 bedroom house 1.5 bath in La Mesa with kitchen, family room, dining room area and big backyard next to a park. This hose also has a deck, all bedrooms are attached to a walkout porch and on location is a washer and dryer that tenants to use. Included in the monthly rent amount is utilities for $3,000 per month.
New kitchen floors are currently being added!
