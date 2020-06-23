1655 Blackthorne Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

3 Bedroom House with Family Room, Kitchen and Big Backyard For Rent

This house is a 3 bedroom house 1.5 bath in La Mesa with kitchen, family room, dining room area and big backyard next to a park. This hose also has a deck, all bedrooms are attached to a walkout porch and on location is a washer and dryer that tenants to use. Included in the monthly rent amount is utilities for $3,000 per month.

New kitchen floors are currently being added!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/el-cajon-ca?lid=11785628



(RLNE4568124)