El Cajon, CA
1655 Blackthorne Court
1655 Blackthorne Court

Location

1655 Blackthorne Court, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom House with Family Room, Kitchen and Big Backyard For Rent
This house is a 3 bedroom house 1.5 bath in La Mesa with kitchen, family room, dining room area and big backyard next to a park. This hose also has a deck, all bedrooms are attached to a walkout porch and on location is a washer and dryer that tenants to use. Included in the monthly rent amount is utilities for $3,000 per month.
New kitchen floors are currently being added!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/el-cajon-ca?lid=11785628

(RLNE4568124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Blackthorne Court have any available units?
1655 Blackthorne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1655 Blackthorne Court have?
Some of 1655 Blackthorne Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Blackthorne Court currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Blackthorne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Blackthorne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Blackthorne Court is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Blackthorne Court offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Blackthorne Court does offer parking.
Does 1655 Blackthorne Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 Blackthorne Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Blackthorne Court have a pool?
No, 1655 Blackthorne Court does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Blackthorne Court have accessible units?
No, 1655 Blackthorne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Blackthorne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Blackthorne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Blackthorne Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1655 Blackthorne Court has units with air conditioning.
