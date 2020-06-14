All apartments in El Cajon
1621 Hanson Lane

1621 Hanson Lane · (619) 569-0615
Location

1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA 92021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 Hanson Lane · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available! This home welcomes you into the open livingRoom that connects to the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinetry, gas stove, oven, dishwasher included! Backyard access through the kitchen. Convenient downstairs bathroom. Large storage closet downstairs. The Master bedroom has a bathroom and tub attached. Dual vanity and sinks. HUGE walk in closet with shelves. Large closets and bedrooms. Comes with 2 car garage, Private, cozy back yard included. This home offers tons of natural sunlight. Cental AC heating and ceiling fans throughout the house. Must see in person!
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4575918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Hanson Lane have any available units?
1621 Hanson Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1621 Hanson Lane have?
Some of 1621 Hanson Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Hanson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Hanson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Hanson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Hanson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1621 Hanson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Hanson Lane does offer parking.
Does 1621 Hanson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Hanson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Hanson Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Hanson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Hanson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Hanson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Hanson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Hanson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Hanson Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1621 Hanson Lane has units with air conditioning.
