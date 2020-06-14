Amenities

1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available! This home welcomes you into the open livingRoom that connects to the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinetry, gas stove, oven, dishwasher included! Backyard access through the kitchen. Convenient downstairs bathroom. Large storage closet downstairs. The Master bedroom has a bathroom and tub attached. Dual vanity and sinks. HUGE walk in closet with shelves. Large closets and bedrooms. Comes with 2 car garage, Private, cozy back yard included. This home offers tons of natural sunlight. Cental AC heating and ceiling fans throughout the house. Must see in person!

Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



