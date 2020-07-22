All apartments in El Cajon
1534 Shadow Vista Way
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

1534 Shadow Vista Way

1534 Shadow Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Shadow Vista Way, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1534 Shadow Vista Way Available 11/01/19 Freshly Painted- Brand New Flooring ONE of a KIND! UPDATED AND PRIVATE! - This property will be a dream home for you! Nice large living room, with wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Open to a large formal dining room with attached patio. Kitchens come with nice appliances, lots of counter and cupboard space with a eat-in bar that opens to ANOTHER dining room. Both bedrooms are large with full length wall closets! Master suite has double doors to enter, his and her closets, private bathroom with master bathtub, separate shower and double sinks. Garage is a full two car garage with work bench, shelves and closets for storage. Patio, entry way and garage have new floors! This home is at the end of the community, only one neighbor, lots of parking and PRIVATE!

Available November 1st.

Please call or text Russell for showings 619-867-1713
DRE #01954819

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4455373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have any available units?
1534 Shadow Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have?
Some of 1534 Shadow Vista Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Shadow Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Shadow Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Shadow Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Shadow Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Shadow Vista Way offers parking.
Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Shadow Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 1534 Shadow Vista Way has a pool.
Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 1534 Shadow Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Shadow Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Shadow Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1534 Shadow Vista Way has units with air conditioning.
