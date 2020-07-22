1514 Eagle Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

EL CAJON - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Lakeridge Park. AVAILABLE 11/25/2019. - FEATURES: 1514 Eagle Lane, El Cajon, CA 92020. Rental amount is $2,400. This property is available 11/25/2019. Located in this single-story condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1402 square feet, and an attached 2-car garage.



The community of Lakeridge Park features a community pool and spa. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Trash.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



