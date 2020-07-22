All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

1514 Eagle Ln

1514 Eagle Lane
Location

1514 Eagle Lane, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
EL CAJON - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Lakeridge Park. AVAILABLE 11/25/2019. - FEATURES: 1514 Eagle Lane, El Cajon, CA 92020. Rental amount is $2,400. This property is available 11/25/2019. Located in this single-story condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1402 square feet, and an attached 2-car garage.

The community of Lakeridge Park features a community pool and spa. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4431981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Eagle Ln have any available units?
1514 Eagle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1514 Eagle Ln have?
Some of 1514 Eagle Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Eagle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Eagle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Eagle Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Eagle Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1514 Eagle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Eagle Ln offers parking.
Does 1514 Eagle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Eagle Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Eagle Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1514 Eagle Ln has a pool.
Does 1514 Eagle Ln have accessible units?
No, 1514 Eagle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Eagle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Eagle Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Eagle Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 Eagle Ln has units with air conditioning.
