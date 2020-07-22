1514 Eagle Ln

Amenities
EL CAJON - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Lakeridge Park. AVAILABLE 11/25/2019. - FEATURES: 1514 Eagle Lane, El Cajon, CA 92020. Rental amount is $2,400. This property is available 11/25/2019. Located in this single-story condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1402 square feet, and an attached 2-car garage.
The community of Lakeridge Park features a community pool and spa. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.
APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.
HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.
UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Trash.
PET POLICY: No pets allowed.
LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.
APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.
TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.
(RLNE4431981)