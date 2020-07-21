All apartments in El Cajon
1513 Whitsett Drive

1513 Whitsett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
1513 Whitsett Drive Available 09/15/19 STUNNING! FULLY RENOVATED HOME W/ POOL & SPA! PET FRIENDLY. ACT NOW! - This incredible 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home features 2,300 square feet of living space. Upgraded in all aspects, you will truly enjoy calling this your own. Great for entertaining with large pool and spa that features a grotto, water slide and outdoor fireplace. Interior upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous back splash, wood flooring, and tile throughout. The bathrooms have completely modern features including natural stone embedded into the walls and jetted bathtub, rain shower water heads. You'll enjoy all of the amenities of this oasis including the new a/c, remote controlled skylights, and an automatic dog door with electronic tags. This home is the perfect place for you, it has it all!

Make this home yours today!

Amenities:

- Open floor plan
- Backyard Oasis
- Outdoor gas fireplace
- Pool with waterfall
- 10 person spa
- Grotto
- A 30 foot waterslide
- Lush landscaping
- Large outdoor storage shed (16' x 7')
- Automatic sprinkler controls
- State of the art kitchen
- Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave)
- Fireplace located in the living room is the perfect touch
- Master bath has rain shower & spa tub
- Master bath has new vanity with dual sinks
- Master bedroom has an extra large walk-in closet with built-ins
- Mirrored closet doors in every bedroom
- Attached 2 car garage
- Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage
- Cable and Ethernet routed to all rooms
- Temperature controlled attic fans
- Remote controlled skylights in the front entry
- Pet friendly home has an automatic dog door
- Close to all

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. A RARE FIND!

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable and internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener and pool maintenance
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2508134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

