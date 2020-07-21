Amenities

1513 Whitsett Drive Available 09/15/19 STUNNING! FULLY RENOVATED HOME W/ POOL & SPA! PET FRIENDLY. ACT NOW! - This incredible 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home features 2,300 square feet of living space. Upgraded in all aspects, you will truly enjoy calling this your own. Great for entertaining with large pool and spa that features a grotto, water slide and outdoor fireplace. Interior upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous back splash, wood flooring, and tile throughout. The bathrooms have completely modern features including natural stone embedded into the walls and jetted bathtub, rain shower water heads. You'll enjoy all of the amenities of this oasis including the new a/c, remote controlled skylights, and an automatic dog door with electronic tags. This home is the perfect place for you, it has it all!



Make this home yours today!



Amenities:



- Open floor plan

- Backyard Oasis

- Outdoor gas fireplace

- Pool with waterfall

- 10 person spa

- Grotto

- A 30 foot waterslide

- Lush landscaping

- Large outdoor storage shed (16' x 7')

- Automatic sprinkler controls

- State of the art kitchen

- Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave)

- Fireplace located in the living room is the perfect touch

- Master bath has rain shower & spa tub

- Master bath has new vanity with dual sinks

- Master bedroom has an extra large walk-in closet with built-ins

- Mirrored closet doors in every bedroom

- Attached 2 car garage

- Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage

- Cable and Ethernet routed to all rooms

- Temperature controlled attic fans

- Remote controlled skylights in the front entry

- Pet friendly home has an automatic dog door

- Close to all



THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. A RARE FIND!



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable and internet

- Owner is responsible for gardener and pool maintenance

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



