1485 Gustavo St. #B

2br/2ba, 1,188 Sqft Downstairs Condo

Open kitchen concept into living room with breakfast bar

New white kitchen appliances

New paint throughout

Full size Washer & Dryer in Unit

Master bedroom has walk-in closet with en-suite bathroom

Unit includes plenty of extra storage

Large Private Patio with sliding door

1 car Garage + 1 space in front of condo

Amenities include Pool and Spa

Next to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Parks

Nearby Schools - Del Ray and Childrens Creative and Performing Arts

Small pet OK, with additional security deposit

Residents to pay water + electric

Available Now!

12 month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4462271)