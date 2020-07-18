All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1485 Gustavo St. #B

1485 Gustavo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Gustavo Street, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Downstairs Condo - Spacious Downstairs Condo

2br/2ba, 1,188 Sqft Downstairs Condo
Open kitchen concept into living room with breakfast bar
New white kitchen appliances
New paint throughout
Full size Washer & Dryer in Unit
Master bedroom has walk-in closet with en-suite bathroom
Unit includes plenty of extra storage
Large Private Patio with sliding door
1 car Garage + 1 space in front of condo
Amenities include Pool and Spa
Next to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Parks
Nearby Schools - Del Ray and Childrens Creative and Performing Arts
Small pet OK, with additional security deposit
Residents to pay water + electric
Available Now!
12 month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4462271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have any available units?
1485 Gustavo St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have?
Some of 1485 Gustavo St. #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Gustavo St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Gustavo St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Gustavo St. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 Gustavo St. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Gustavo St. #B offers parking.
Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1485 Gustavo St. #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have a pool?
Yes, 1485 Gustavo St. #B has a pool.
Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have accessible units?
No, 1485 Gustavo St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Gustavo St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 Gustavo St. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 Gustavo St. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
