Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
140 W Douglas Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

140 W Douglas Ave

140 West Douglas Avenue · (858) 578-7284
Location

140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 W Douglas Ave · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view.

This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.5 bath row home is located in the gated community of Promenade Square in the heart of downtown El Cajon. First floor features carpeted living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2 ceiling fans. First level also has direct access to attached 2 car garage which includes laundry area with full size washer and dryer included. 2nd level features large dining area with 2 ceiling fans adjacent to kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd level has laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops with 3 person bar seating, 6 burner gas range and walk in pantry. Fridge is included. Upstairs features master bedroom with attached bath and walk in closet, 2 additional large bedrooms and hall bath. Master bath features Corian counters, dual vanity sinks and large glass enclosed shower with separate toilet room. Hall bath features single vanity with Corian counters and tub/ shower combo. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Entire upstairs is carpeted with exception of bathrooms which have tile flooring. Property features dual pane windows, central heat and air and 4 inch dead air space in walls between units. Fully fenced and gated exclusive use front patio. Gated complex with 28 homes is centrally located in the heart of downtown. Close to shops, eateries and transportation. Tenant responsible for all utilities. One small pet under 25 pounds allowed by HOA. Additional deposit required for approved pet.

Property is vacant and available to show. Please contact Meridian Property Management Inc. for showings instructions.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE4724691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 W Douglas Ave have any available units?
140 W Douglas Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 W Douglas Ave have?
Some of 140 W Douglas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 W Douglas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
140 W Douglas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 W Douglas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 W Douglas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 140 W Douglas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 140 W Douglas Ave does offer parking.
Does 140 W Douglas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 W Douglas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 W Douglas Ave have a pool?
No, 140 W Douglas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 140 W Douglas Ave have accessible units?
No, 140 W Douglas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 140 W Douglas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 W Douglas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 W Douglas Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 W Douglas Ave has units with air conditioning.
