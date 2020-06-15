140 W Douglas Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view.



This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.5 bath row home is located in the gated community of Promenade Square in the heart of downtown El Cajon. First floor features carpeted living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2 ceiling fans. First level also has direct access to attached 2 car garage which includes laundry area with full size washer and dryer included. 2nd level features large dining area with 2 ceiling fans adjacent to kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd level has laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops with 3 person bar seating, 6 burner gas range and walk in pantry. Fridge is included. Upstairs features master bedroom with attached bath and walk in closet, 2 additional large bedrooms and hall bath. Master bath features Corian counters, dual vanity sinks and large glass enclosed shower with separate toilet room. Hall bath features single vanity with Corian counters and tub/ shower combo. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Entire upstairs is carpeted with exception of bathrooms which have tile flooring. Property features dual pane windows, central heat and air and 4 inch dead air space in walls between units. Fully fenced and gated exclusive use front patio. Gated complex with 28 homes is centrally located in the heart of downtown. Close to shops, eateries and transportation. Tenant responsible for all utilities. One small pet under 25 pounds allowed by HOA. Additional deposit required for approved pet.



Property is vacant and available to show. Please contact Meridian Property Management Inc. for showings instructions.



www.ampropman.com



Meridian Property Management Inc.

CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665



(RLNE4724691)