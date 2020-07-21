All apartments in El Cajon
1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W

1380 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1380 East Washington Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For rent in Granite Hills EC | 3BR 3BA with Garage $2,600 - Extensively updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath end unit town-home with large private yard. Well appointed kitchen has been redesigned for the chef in the family with high end cabinetry and beautiful quartz counter-tops. Dual master suites, walk in closet, vaulted ceilings. Amenities include; updated flooring, custom cabinets and counter-tops, ceiling fans in all rooms, dual pane windows and sliders, fresh paint, direct access garage, laundry in unit, community pool, tennis court, RV parking and much more!

(RLNE4706155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have any available units?
1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have?
Some of 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W currently offering any rent specials?
1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W is pet friendly.
Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W offer parking?
Yes, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W offers parking.
Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have a pool?
Yes, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W has a pool.
Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have accessible units?
No, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W does not have units with air conditioning.
