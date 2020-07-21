1380 E. Washington Ave. 49W

Amenities
For rent in Granite Hills EC | 3BR 3BA with Garage $2,600 - Extensively updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath end unit town-home with large private yard. Well appointed kitchen has been redesigned for the chef in the family with high end cabinetry and beautiful quartz counter-tops. Dual master suites, walk in closet, vaulted ceilings. Amenities include; updated flooring, custom cabinets and counter-tops, ceiling fans in all rooms, dual pane windows and sliders, fresh paint, direct access garage, laundry in unit, community pool, tennis court, RV parking and much more!
(RLNE4706155)