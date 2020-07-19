All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
1363 Bluebird Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1363 Bluebird Street

1363 Bluebird Street · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Bluebird Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1363 Bluebird Street Available 03/01/19 Fletcher Hills- Spacious and Cozy Home in Great El Cajon Neighborhood - Beautiful and Upgraded spacious Detached Home with hardwood floors throughout! Wood burning fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and dining area.There are ceiling fans in the master bedroom and one in the secondary bedroom. All three bedrooms have cable access installed. The guest bathroom has tile flooring with a tub and a solar tube for additional lighting. New Double pane windows throughout. Extra storage in the hallway with 2 linen closets. The front yard is low maintenance and conservation friendly with artificial lawn.The backyard is fully fenced in, has a grassy area and a covered patio. Plenty of room for entertaining...inside and outside. Additional storage in a shed on the side yard. This home is on a cul-de-sac with plenty of street parking along with the 2 car attached garage and a drive way that fits two additional cars easily. One small pet under 45 lbs with additional deposit and management approval. Renters Insurance Required.

Lease to November 1, 2019. Alternate Month-to-Month option available.
Owner intends to re-occupy home in November.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3658143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Bluebird Street have any available units?
1363 Bluebird Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1363 Bluebird Street have?
Some of 1363 Bluebird Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Bluebird Street currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Bluebird Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Bluebird Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1363 Bluebird Street is pet friendly.
Does 1363 Bluebird Street offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Bluebird Street offers parking.
Does 1363 Bluebird Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 Bluebird Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Bluebird Street have a pool?
No, 1363 Bluebird Street does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Bluebird Street have accessible units?
No, 1363 Bluebird Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Bluebird Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1363 Bluebird Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Bluebird Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1363 Bluebird Street has units with air conditioning.
