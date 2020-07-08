1165 Decker St. #5

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath w/ Bonus Room. Washer/Dryer In-unit. Upgraded! - 1165 Decker St. is located in El Cajon just off I-8. This first-floor unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, bonus room/office, granite countertops, newer cabinetry, private patio, and washer/dryer inside the unit. This is also a gated complex with two secured parking spaces. The owner does not want any pets. The deposit is equal to one month's rent($1795.00). If you are interested in viewing this unit, please contact Cam @ (858)231-0004.



