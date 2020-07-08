All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
1165 Decker St. #5
1165 Decker St. #5

1165 Decker Street · No Longer Available
El Cajon
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Cheap Places
Location

1165 Decker Street, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath w/ Bonus Room. Washer/Dryer In-unit. Upgraded! - 1165 Decker St. is located in El Cajon just off I-8. This first-floor unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, bonus room/office, granite countertops, newer cabinetry, private patio, and washer/dryer inside the unit. This is also a gated complex with two secured parking spaces. The owner does not want any pets. The deposit is equal to one month's rent($1795.00). If you are interested in viewing this unit, please contact Cam @ (858)231-0004.

(RLNE5174167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Decker St. #5 have any available units?
1165 Decker St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1165 Decker St. #5 have?
Some of 1165 Decker St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Decker St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Decker St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Decker St. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Decker St. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Decker St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Decker St. #5 offers parking.
Does 1165 Decker St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Decker St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Decker St. #5 have a pool?
No, 1165 Decker St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Decker St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 1165 Decker St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Decker St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Decker St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Decker St. #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Decker St. #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

