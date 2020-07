Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Lovely Condo in El Cajon, 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms - This condo in El Cajon, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms is ready for you to call home!

It is conveniently located close to schools, coffee shops, restaurants and parks in a very walkable neighborhood, with quick access to freeways.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-34400 ext.2 to schedule a showing. Visit our website www.weleaseusa.com for more information on the property.



(RLNE5831862)