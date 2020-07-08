Rent Calculator
1153 Peach Ave B
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM
1153 Peach Ave B
1153 Peach Avenue
Location
1153 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 Ready for You! - Fresh paint and new flooring throughout make this 3 bedroom/2 bath house a great place to call home.
Water and trash are included in the rent. Pet OK with additional $500.00 deposit.
Call or email to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5755549)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1153 Peach Ave B have any available units?
1153 Peach Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
Is 1153 Peach Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Peach Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Peach Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 Peach Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 1153 Peach Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Peach Ave B offers parking.
Does 1153 Peach Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Peach Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Peach Ave B have a pool?
No, 1153 Peach Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Peach Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1153 Peach Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Peach Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Peach Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Peach Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Peach Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
