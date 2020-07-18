1135 Marline Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities garage new construction

4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with two car garage! (El Cajon) - Don't miss out on this newer construction home that is centrally located in the heart of El Cajon.

This place has it all!

Near new construction, central air, 10' ceilings throughout!

This home sits in the rear of a lot with two houses on it. (houses are completely separate/detached from one another)



Water and Trash are included in the rent.

Tenant responsible for gas,electric, phone, cable-- and up keep of the yard (which is minimal) at front and back.



Requirements:

All applicants 18 years or older must complete an application and pay $30

All applicants must have a credit (FICO) score of 650 or higher.

Total combined NET income needs to be 2 1/2 to 3 times there rent minimum

Each applicant MUST provide 3 of the most recent months paystubs

Must have good rental references.



Cosigners? We only consider a cosignor for lack of rental references or if you don't quite meet the credit score requirement.

WE DO NOT take cosigners for lack of meeting income requirements or lack of employment.



Sorry, NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



Interested in Viewing?? TEXT BILL at 619-279-2183. Please.... text only. Mention "marline" in the text. Be sure you meet all requirements above.



No Pets Allowed



