Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 Marline Ave.

1135 Marline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with two car garage! (El Cajon) - Don't miss out on this newer construction home that is centrally located in the heart of El Cajon.
This place has it all!
Near new construction, central air, 10' ceilings throughout!
This home sits in the rear of a lot with two houses on it. (houses are completely separate/detached from one another)

Water and Trash are included in the rent.
Tenant responsible for gas,electric, phone, cable-- and up keep of the yard (which is minimal) at front and back.

Requirements:
All applicants 18 years or older must complete an application and pay $30
All applicants must have a credit (FICO) score of 650 or higher.
Total combined NET income needs to be 2 1/2 to 3 times there rent minimum
Each applicant MUST provide 3 of the most recent months paystubs
Must have good rental references.

Cosigners? We only consider a cosignor for lack of rental references or if you don't quite meet the credit score requirement.
WE DO NOT take cosigners for lack of meeting income requirements or lack of employment.

Sorry, NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Interested in Viewing?? TEXT BILL at 619-279-2183. Please.... text only. Mention "marline" in the text. Be sure you meet all requirements above.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4679170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Marline Ave. have any available units?
1135 Marline Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 1135 Marline Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Marline Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Marline Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Marline Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1135 Marline Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Marline Ave. offers parking.
Does 1135 Marline Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Marline Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Marline Ave. have a pool?
No, 1135 Marline Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Marline Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1135 Marline Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Marline Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Marline Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Marline Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1135 Marline Ave. has units with air conditioning.
