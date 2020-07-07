All apartments in El Cajon
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1128 Peach Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1128 Peach Ave

1128 Peach Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home In Pristine Condition - Welcome home! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large, gated front yard. Absolutely everything is brand new, from the floors to the roof. Be the first to enjoy the new appliances, master suite with a walk-in closet, granite countertops and new cabinetry throughout. Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer thanks to the newly installed central heating and AC system.

On approval, pets are welcome with additional deposit ($400.00). Plenty of parking within the gated yard. Washer/Dryer hookups on covered back patio. Water, trash and gardener are paid by owner. Call or email today to schedule a visit.

(RLNE5401097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Peach Ave have any available units?
1128 Peach Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1128 Peach Ave have?
Some of 1128 Peach Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Peach Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Peach Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Peach Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Peach Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Peach Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Peach Ave offers parking.
Does 1128 Peach Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Peach Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Peach Ave have a pool?
No, 1128 Peach Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Peach Ave have accessible units?
No, 1128 Peach Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Peach Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Peach Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Peach Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1128 Peach Ave has units with air conditioning.

