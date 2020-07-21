All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated August 30 2019

1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D

1031 South Mollison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1031 South Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Super 3Br/2.5Ba El Cajon Townhome with Many Upgrades - Super 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story El Cajon townhome with many upgrades. Beautiful wood laminate flooring downstairs and Berber carpeting upstairs. Freshly painted interior with central heating/AC and working fireplace. Nice efficient kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including big refrigerator, dishwasher and overhead microwave. Small separate dining area. Large bedrooms all with wide spacious closets. Small fenced in patio. Attached single car garage with washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. HOA maintained grounds with community pool and spa. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Small single pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers. Tenant must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE5096099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have any available units?
1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have?
Some of 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D currently offering any rent specials?
1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D is pet friendly.
Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D offer parking?
Yes, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D offers parking.
Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have a pool?
Yes, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D has a pool.
Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have accessible units?
No, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D has units with air conditioning.
