1031 S. Mollison Ave. #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Super 3Br/2.5Ba El Cajon Townhome with Many Upgrades - Super 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story El Cajon townhome with many upgrades. Beautiful wood laminate flooring downstairs and Berber carpeting upstairs. Freshly painted interior with central heating/AC and working fireplace. Nice efficient kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including big refrigerator, dishwasher and overhead microwave. Small separate dining area. Large bedrooms all with wide spacious closets. Small fenced in patio. Attached single car garage with washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. HOA maintained grounds with community pool and spa. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Small single pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers. Tenant must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.



****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.



**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****



(RLNE5096099)