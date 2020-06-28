All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1000 S. Mollison #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1000 S. Mollison #3
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

1000 S. Mollison #3

1000 South Mollison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1000 South Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
UPGRADED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo w/ Washer and Dryer. MUST SEE!!! - 1000 S. Mollison Ave. #3 is located in El Cajon, just off Chase Ave. This upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a kitchen that is fully upgraded with top of the line appliances and granite countertops. This unit also has a full-size stackable washer/dryer included. There is a 1 car garage as well as an assigned parking space. This well-maintained community has a nice BBQ area near the pool and spa. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($1895.00). If you are interested in viewing this condo, please call Cam @ (858)231-0004.

(RLNE4274977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have any available units?
1000 S. Mollison #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have?
Some of 1000 S. Mollison #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 S. Mollison #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 S. Mollison #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 S. Mollison #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 S. Mollison #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 S. Mollison #3 offers parking.
Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 S. Mollison #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 S. Mollison #3 has a pool.
Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have accessible units?
No, 1000 S. Mollison #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 S. Mollison #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 S. Mollison #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 S. Mollison #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College