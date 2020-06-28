1000 S. Mollison #3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

UPGRADED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo w/ Washer and Dryer. MUST SEE!!! - 1000 S. Mollison Ave. #3 is located in El Cajon, just off Chase Ave. This upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a kitchen that is fully upgraded with top of the line appliances and granite countertops. This unit also has a full-size stackable washer/dryer included. There is a 1 car garage as well as an assigned parking space. This well-maintained community has a nice BBQ area near the pool and spa. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($1895.00). If you are interested in viewing this condo, please call Cam @ (858)231-0004.



(RLNE4274977)