5798 Barley Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

5798 Barley Road

5798 Barley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5798 Barley Rd, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Frank Kunzfeld - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WALKING MINUTES FROM DUBLIN/PLEASANTON BART STATION AND SHOPPING CENTERS LIKE WHOLE FOODS! This almost brand new,1 year young ,quiet/desirable corner unit, single family home located in award winning school district features rich, spacious, modern&chic characteristics.Steps away from its stunning community center, it delivers a style you have never seen before.From the first-floor bedroom and full bath to the third-floor master suite with its private deck, huge walk-in closet and stylish bath, this home makes room for everything you want.Bright, sophisticated and social ready, the great room and kitchen bring a vibe and energy that matches the vies from the deck of Dublin. Nearby stores include Nordstrom Racks,Restaurants,IMAX,Livermore outlet and much more. THIS AREA IS RANKED AS 7TH BEST PLACES TO LIFE IN THE NATION. IT'S FANTASTIC PROXIMITY TO SILICON VALLEY, OAKLAND,SAN FRANCISCO,I-680/580/880 & TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS MAKE IT THE PLACE YOU WANT TO LIFE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5798 Barley Road have any available units?
5798 Barley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, CA.
What amenities does 5798 Barley Road have?
Some of 5798 Barley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5798 Barley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5798 Barley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5798 Barley Road pet-friendly?
No, 5798 Barley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5798 Barley Road offer parking?
Yes, 5798 Barley Road does offer parking.
Does 5798 Barley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5798 Barley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5798 Barley Road have a pool?
No, 5798 Barley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5798 Barley Road have accessible units?
No, 5798 Barley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5798 Barley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5798 Barley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5798 Barley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5798 Barley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
