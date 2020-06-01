5798 Barley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

Frank Kunzfeld - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WALKING MINUTES FROM DUBLIN/PLEASANTON BART STATION AND SHOPPING CENTERS LIKE WHOLE FOODS! This almost brand new,1 year young ,quiet/desirable corner unit, single family home located in award winning school district features rich, spacious, modern&chic characteristics.Steps away from its stunning community center, it delivers a style you have never seen before.From the first-floor bedroom and full bath to the third-floor master suite with its private deck, huge walk-in closet and stylish bath, this home makes room for everything you want.Bright, sophisticated and social ready, the great room and kitchen bring a vibe and energy that matches the vies from the deck of Dublin. Nearby stores include Nordstrom Racks,Restaurants,IMAX,Livermore outlet and much more. THIS AREA IS RANKED AS 7TH BEST PLACES TO LIFE IN THE NATION. IT'S FANTASTIC PROXIMITY TO SILICON VALLEY, OAKLAND,SAN FRANCISCO,I-680/580/880 & TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS MAKE IT THE PLACE YOU WANT TO LIFE!!!