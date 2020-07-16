5262 Forestdale Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Bright and sunny home in Dublin Ranch - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home boasts over 2520 sq. ft. of living space. Enter into this spacious home and find the family room and formal dining room on the first floor with large eat-in kitchen including granite counter tops, new microwave and blinds. Attached to the kitchen is the living room with gas fireplace, plantation shutters and new carpet. One bedroom and full bath are located downstairs.



Upstairs you will find a gorgeous built in desk, perfect for at home office! Large master bedroom with valley views and retreat area with French doors and cable/ phone lines already installed. Master bath includes his/her closets, separate water room, oval tub and stall shower.



Rounding out the upstairs are two bedrooms and full bath complete with separate sinks and shower over tub. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space and washer/ dryer hook ups is located on the second floor.



Property is located within walking distance to schools, community swimming pool and park with Tot-Lot and baseball field.



For more information or to schedule a viewing; please call Summit Properties Group, Inc. at 925/ 560.1100 or visit our website at http://www.summitpropertiesgroup.com



No smoking

No pets



(RLNE5867026)