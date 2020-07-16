All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5262 Forestdale Circle

5262 North Forestdale Circle · (925) 560-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5262 North Forestdale Circle, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5262 Forestdale Circle · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Bright and sunny home in Dublin Ranch - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home boasts over 2520 sq. ft. of living space. Enter into this spacious home and find the family room and formal dining room on the first floor with large eat-in kitchen including granite counter tops, new microwave and blinds. Attached to the kitchen is the living room with gas fireplace, plantation shutters and new carpet. One bedroom and full bath are located downstairs.

Upstairs you will find a gorgeous built in desk, perfect for at home office! Large master bedroom with valley views and retreat area with French doors and cable/ phone lines already installed. Master bath includes his/her closets, separate water room, oval tub and stall shower.

Rounding out the upstairs are two bedrooms and full bath complete with separate sinks and shower over tub. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space and washer/ dryer hook ups is located on the second floor.

Property is located within walking distance to schools, community swimming pool and park with Tot-Lot and baseball field.

For more information or to schedule a viewing; please call Summit Properties Group, Inc. at 925/ 560.1100 or visit our website at http://www.summitpropertiesgroup.com

No smoking
No pets

(RLNE5867026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5262 Forestdale Circle have any available units?
5262 Forestdale Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5262 Forestdale Circle have?
Some of 5262 Forestdale Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5262 Forestdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5262 Forestdale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5262 Forestdale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5262 Forestdale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5262 Forestdale Circle offer parking?
No, 5262 Forestdale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5262 Forestdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5262 Forestdale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5262 Forestdale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5262 Forestdale Circle has a pool.
Does 5262 Forestdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 5262 Forestdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5262 Forestdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5262 Forestdale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
