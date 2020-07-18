4853 Perugia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 Fully available on July 4th week.



2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom multifamily home in Dublin California, with the landscaped front yard.



Elegant interiors feature tiled flooring and a fully furnished kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove with range hood.



Garbage disposal and in-unit washer and dryer available for your convenience. This home also comes with centralized airconditioning for your comfort during the summer season.



Great location as well. Nearby schools include Harold William Kolb, Dublin High and Harvest Park Middle School.



Nearby Parks: Neighborhood Park, Emerald Glen Community Park and East Bay Regional Park



Nearby Bus lines

504 Dublin Ranch along Gleason Dr and Grafton St. Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority 0.1 miles

502 Emerald Glen along Central Parkway CENTRAL PKWY & CHANCERY LN Livermore Amador Valley Transit authority 0.2 miles

2 East Dublin, 505 East Dublin Fallon Middle School LIvermore Amador Valley Transit Authority 0.2 miles

30R Dublin - Livermore via College 0.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



