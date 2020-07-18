All apartments in Dublin
4853 Perugia St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4853 Perugia St

4853 Perugia Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4853 Perugia Street, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 Fully available on July 4th week.

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom multifamily home in Dublin California, with the landscaped front yard.

Elegant interiors feature tiled flooring and a fully furnished kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove with range hood.

Garbage disposal and in-unit washer and dryer available for your convenience. This home also comes with centralized airconditioning for your comfort during the summer season.

Great location as well. Nearby schools include Harold William Kolb, Dublin High and Harvest Park Middle School.

Nearby Parks: Neighborhood Park, Emerald Glen Community Park and East Bay Regional Park

Nearby Bus lines
504 Dublin Ranch along Gleason Dr and Grafton St. Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority 0.1 miles
502 Emerald Glen along Central Parkway CENTRAL PKWY & CHANCERY LN Livermore Amador Valley Transit authority 0.2 miles
2 East Dublin, 505 East Dublin Fallon Middle School LIvermore Amador Valley Transit Authority 0.2 miles
30R Dublin - Livermore via College 0.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 Perugia St have any available units?
4853 Perugia St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4853 Perugia St have?
Some of 4853 Perugia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4853 Perugia St currently offering any rent specials?
4853 Perugia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 Perugia St pet-friendly?
No, 4853 Perugia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 4853 Perugia St offer parking?
No, 4853 Perugia St does not offer parking.
Does 4853 Perugia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4853 Perugia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 Perugia St have a pool?
Yes, 4853 Perugia St has a pool.
Does 4853 Perugia St have accessible units?
No, 4853 Perugia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 Perugia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4853 Perugia St has units with dishwashers.
