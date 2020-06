Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

Kyle Tran - 925-452-7878 - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/fZ32mumbQ4A Great property in an highly desirable court location - close to top-rated elementary and middle schools, modern layout, new laminate and ceramic tile flooring, jack-and-jill bathroom, easy walking distance to large family park and shopping areas, conveniently located for easy access to freeways, BART, movie theaters and others. San Francisco Premium outlets is just a short drive away