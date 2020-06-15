4014 Windsor Way

Amenities
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch. The amenities at Wallis Ranch are top notch including Olympic sized swimming pool, gym with cardio and weights, bar area, game areas, several fire pit sitting areas, multiple parks, 3-mile paved parameter walking trail, planned activities and more.
Residence Description:
ENTRANCE:
Large Entry
Tile Flooring
One bedroom suite with private bath
Entry to the two car Garage (side by side parking in garage)
SECOND FLOOR:
Wide open floor plan with high ceilings
Large spacious Living room
Kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and gas 5 burner cooktop.
The gourmet eat in kitchen has granite countertops, island breakfast bar, wood flooring and good amount of cabinet space plus a pantry.
Dining Area
Balcony off the kitchen area
Half bathroom
THIRD FLOOR:
Spacious Master Suite with private bath and walk-in closet
Master bath has dual vanity areas and a shower stall
3rd Bedroom Suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet
Laundry closet with brand new washer and dryer
Large walk-in storage closet
OTHER FEATURES
Recessed lighting
Only bedrooms are carpeted
Vaulted Ceilings
2 Car Garage
Act fast this home will not last! Call today to schedule a preview of this lovely townhome.
This home is available for Move in June 2020
Minimum of a 12 month lease
FIRM NO PET POLICY
(RLNE3699981)