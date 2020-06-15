4014 Windsor Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage

Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch. The amenities at Wallis Ranch are top notch including Olympic sized swimming pool, gym with cardio and weights, bar area, game areas, several fire pit sitting areas, multiple parks, 3-mile paved parameter walking trail, planned activities and more.



Residence Description:



ENTRANCE:



Large Entry

Tile Flooring

One bedroom suite with private bath

Entry to the two car Garage (side by side parking in garage)



SECOND FLOOR:



Wide open floor plan with high ceilings

Large spacious Living room

Kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and gas 5 burner cooktop.

The gourmet eat in kitchen has granite countertops, island breakfast bar, wood flooring and good amount of cabinet space plus a pantry.

Dining Area

Balcony off the kitchen area

Half bathroom



THIRD FLOOR:



Spacious Master Suite with private bath and walk-in closet

Master bath has dual vanity areas and a shower stall

3rd Bedroom Suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet

Laundry closet with brand new washer and dryer

Large walk-in storage closet



OTHER FEATURES

Recessed lighting

Only bedrooms are carpeted

Vaulted Ceilings

2 Car Garage



Act fast this home will not last! Call today to schedule a preview of this lovely townhome.



This home is available for Move in June 2020

Minimum of a 12 month lease

FIRM NO PET POLICY



