Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4014 Windsor Way

4014 Windsor Way · (925) 462-9090
Location

4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA 94588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4014 Windsor Way · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch. The amenities at Wallis Ranch are top notch including Olympic sized swimming pool, gym with cardio and weights, bar area, game areas, several fire pit sitting areas, multiple parks, 3-mile paved parameter walking trail, planned activities and more.

Residence Description:

ENTRANCE:

Large Entry
Tile Flooring
One bedroom suite with private bath
Entry to the two car Garage (side by side parking in garage)

SECOND FLOOR:

Wide open floor plan with high ceilings
Large spacious Living room
Kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and gas 5 burner cooktop.
The gourmet eat in kitchen has granite countertops, island breakfast bar, wood flooring and good amount of cabinet space plus a pantry.
Dining Area
Balcony off the kitchen area
Half bathroom

THIRD FLOOR:

Spacious Master Suite with private bath and walk-in closet
Master bath has dual vanity areas and a shower stall
3rd Bedroom Suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet
Laundry closet with brand new washer and dryer
Large walk-in storage closet

OTHER FEATURES
Recessed lighting
Only bedrooms are carpeted
Vaulted Ceilings
2 Car Garage

Act fast this home will not last! Call today to schedule a preview of this lovely townhome.

This home is available for Move in June 2020
Minimum of a 12 month lease
FIRM NO PET POLICY

(RLNE3699981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Windsor Way have any available units?
4014 Windsor Way has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4014 Windsor Way have?
Some of 4014 Windsor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Windsor Way currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Windsor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Windsor Way pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Windsor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 4014 Windsor Way offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Windsor Way does offer parking.
Does 4014 Windsor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Windsor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Windsor Way have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Windsor Way has a pool.
Does 4014 Windsor Way have accessible units?
No, 4014 Windsor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Windsor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Windsor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Windsor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Windsor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
