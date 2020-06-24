All apartments in Downey
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:53 PM

9721 Brookgreen Road

9721 Brookgreen Road · No Longer Available
Location

9721 Brookgreen Road, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming and beautiful two story house in great cul-de-sac residential street. All new paint, updated kitchen, 4 bedrooms with new ceiling fans, 2 bathrooms (the bathroom in the upstairs has new vanities with new mirror), a living room and a family room which can be used as 5th room. Abundant parking: 4-5 additional outdoor parking area plus 2 car garage, large backyard with a lot of fruit fruits.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Brookgreen Road have any available units?
9721 Brookgreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 Brookgreen Road have?
Some of 9721 Brookgreen Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Brookgreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Brookgreen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Brookgreen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9721 Brookgreen Road is pet friendly.
Does 9721 Brookgreen Road offer parking?
Yes, 9721 Brookgreen Road offers parking.
Does 9721 Brookgreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 Brookgreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Brookgreen Road have a pool?
No, 9721 Brookgreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 9721 Brookgreen Road have accessible units?
Yes, 9721 Brookgreen Road has accessible units.
Does 9721 Brookgreen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 Brookgreen Road has units with dishwashers.
