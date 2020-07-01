9521 Orizaba Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Downey Pool Home - Very nice home on a great street. This 2- bed 1-bath home comes with a front living room and a large family room and sparkling pool. Comes with central Heat and Air, 1 Car garage with Laundry hook ups, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Owner pays for Gardner and Pool person. Tenant pays all utilities.



For showings please do not call. Please Text Edwin at 562 419-4942



We will show the home this Saturday at 11 a.m.



Our requirements are Income to be 2.5 times rent

No more then 5 persons

and Credit should not be bad.



(RLNE5440902)