Downey, CA
9521 Orizaba Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

9521 Orizaba Ave

9521 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9521 Orizaba Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Downey Pool Home - Very nice home on a great street. This 2- bed 1-bath home comes with a front living room and a large family room and sparkling pool. Comes with central Heat and Air, 1 Car garage with Laundry hook ups, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Owner pays for Gardner and Pool person. Tenant pays all utilities.

For showings please do not call. Please Text Edwin at 562 419-4942

We will show the home this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Our requirements are Income to be 2.5 times rent
No more then 5 persons
and Credit should not be bad.

(RLNE5440902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 Orizaba Ave have any available units?
9521 Orizaba Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 Orizaba Ave have?
Some of 9521 Orizaba Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 Orizaba Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9521 Orizaba Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 Orizaba Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9521 Orizaba Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9521 Orizaba Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9521 Orizaba Ave offers parking.
Does 9521 Orizaba Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9521 Orizaba Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 Orizaba Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9521 Orizaba Ave has a pool.
Does 9521 Orizaba Ave have accessible units?
No, 9521 Orizaba Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 Orizaba Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 Orizaba Ave has units with dishwashers.

