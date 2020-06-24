All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 9137 Hall Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9137 Hall Road
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:13 AM

9137 Hall Road

9137 Hall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9137 Hall Road, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great Downey home for rent with a one-year lease. Home feature: 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms, a master suite, with plenty of yards and gated driveway with a two car garage that has a direct access to the homes kitchen. Home is just walking distance to Downey Landing and Stonewood Mall, close to 605 and 5 fwy. Available to move in
Great Downey home for rent with a one-year lease. Home feature: 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms, a master suite, with plenty of yards and gated driveway with a two car garage that has a direct access to the homes kitchen. Home is just walking distance to Downey Landing and Stonewood Mall, close to 605 and 5 fwy. Available to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9137 Hall Road have any available units?
9137 Hall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9137 Hall Road have?
Some of 9137 Hall Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9137 Hall Road currently offering any rent specials?
9137 Hall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9137 Hall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9137 Hall Road is pet friendly.
Does 9137 Hall Road offer parking?
Yes, 9137 Hall Road offers parking.
Does 9137 Hall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9137 Hall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9137 Hall Road have a pool?
No, 9137 Hall Road does not have a pool.
Does 9137 Hall Road have accessible units?
Yes, 9137 Hall Road has accessible units.
Does 9137 Hall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9137 Hall Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles