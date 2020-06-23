All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8444 Fontana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8444 Fontana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8444 Fontana Street

8444 Fontana St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8444 Fontana St, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful detached home with your very own backyard. Currently being renovated with many new amenities and a BRAND NEW KITCHEN!! This home is perfect for a family or anyone who loves entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8444 Fontana Street have any available units?
8444 Fontana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8444 Fontana Street have?
Some of 8444 Fontana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8444 Fontana Street currently offering any rent specials?
8444 Fontana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8444 Fontana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8444 Fontana Street is pet friendly.
Does 8444 Fontana Street offer parking?
Yes, 8444 Fontana Street does offer parking.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8444 Fontana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have a pool?
No, 8444 Fontana Street does not have a pool.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have accessible units?
No, 8444 Fontana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8444 Fontana Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles