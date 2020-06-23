Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8444 Fontana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8444 Fontana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8444 Fontana Street
8444 Fontana St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8444 Fontana St, Downey, CA 90241
Downey
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful detached home with your very own backyard. Currently being renovated with many new amenities and a BRAND NEW KITCHEN!! This home is perfect for a family or anyone who loves entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8444 Fontana Street have any available units?
8444 Fontana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Downey, CA
.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Downey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8444 Fontana Street have?
Some of 8444 Fontana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8444 Fontana Street currently offering any rent specials?
8444 Fontana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8444 Fontana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8444 Fontana Street is pet friendly.
Does 8444 Fontana Street offer parking?
Yes, 8444 Fontana Street does offer parking.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8444 Fontana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have a pool?
No, 8444 Fontana Street does not have a pool.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have accessible units?
No, 8444 Fontana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8444 Fontana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8444 Fontana Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Similar Pages
Downey 1 Bedrooms
Downey 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with Garage
Downey Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles