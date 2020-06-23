8416 Cole Street

Amenities
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with living room, family room with dual
fireplaces, new kitchen, new interior and exterior paint, 2 car garage and
huge shared backyard.
Floors are all either new tile or freshly conditioned hardwood throughout
entire house. Located in a safe area about 3 blocks from Downey Landing and
Downey Promenade, about 5 minutes to Downey Regional Medical Center,
Stonewood Shopping Center, two different local parks, and high school.
