Downey, CA
8416 Cole Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8416 Cole Street

8416 Cole Street · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Cole Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with living room, family room with dual
fireplaces, new kitchen, new interior and exterior paint, 2 car garage and
huge shared backyard.
Floors are all either new tile or freshly conditioned hardwood throughout
entire house. Located in a safe area about 3 blocks from Downey Landing and
Downey Promenade, about 5 minutes to Downey Regional Medical Center,
Stonewood Shopping Center, two different local parks, and high school.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Cole Street have any available units?
8416 Cole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 Cole Street have?
Some of 8416 Cole Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Cole Street currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Cole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Cole Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 Cole Street is pet friendly.
Does 8416 Cole Street offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Cole Street does offer parking.
Does 8416 Cole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 Cole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Cole Street have a pool?
No, 8416 Cole Street does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Cole Street have accessible units?
No, 8416 Cole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Cole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 Cole Street has units with dishwashers.
