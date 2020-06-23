8416 Cole Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with living room, family room with dual

fireplaces, new kitchen, new interior and exterior paint, 2 car garage and

huge shared backyard.

Floors are all either new tile or freshly conditioned hardwood throughout

entire house. Located in a safe area about 3 blocks from Downey Landing and

Downey Promenade, about 5 minutes to Downey Regional Medical Center,

Stonewood Shopping Center, two different local parks, and high school.

