11608 Pruess Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Home Is Ready for a New Lease!!! This charming and Cozy Pool Home on a disirable and quiet area of beautiful Downey!.. Property features 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Cozy fireplace in Living room for winters nights to enjoy. This Home Welcomes you with a open floor plan ,living room with original hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area and amble kitchen with a kitchen nook. Recess light throughout . New window shutters.

Central Air and Heating, inside laundry room by kitchen . Cover patio on back yard with plenty of parking.