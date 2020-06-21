All apartments in Downey
11608 Pruess Avenue
11608 Pruess Avenue

11608 Pruess Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11608 Pruess Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Home Is Ready for a New Lease!!! This charming and Cozy Pool Home on a disirable and quiet area of beautiful Downey!.. Property features 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Cozy fireplace in Living room for winters nights to enjoy. This Home Welcomes you with a open floor plan ,living room with original hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area and amble kitchen with a kitchen nook. Recess light throughout . New window shutters.
Central Air and Heating, inside laundry room by kitchen . Cover patio on back yard with plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Pruess Avenue have any available units?
11608 Pruess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 Pruess Avenue have?
Some of 11608 Pruess Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Pruess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Pruess Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Pruess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11608 Pruess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11608 Pruess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Pruess Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11608 Pruess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 Pruess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Pruess Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11608 Pruess Avenue has a pool.
Does 11608 Pruess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11608 Pruess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Pruess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11608 Pruess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
