10028 Susan Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms and additional den that can be converted into 5th bedroom. House located on a quiet cul de sac with great backyard

single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms and additional den that can be converted into 5th bedroom. House located on a quiet cul de sac with great backyard