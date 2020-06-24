single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms and additional den that can be converted into 5th bedroom. House located on a quiet cul de sac with great backyard single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms and additional den that can be converted into 5th bedroom. House located on a quiet cul de sac with great backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10028 Susan Ave have any available units?
10028 Susan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 Susan Ave have?
Some of 10028 Susan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Susan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Susan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Susan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10028 Susan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10028 Susan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10028 Susan Ave offers parking.
Does 10028 Susan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 Susan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.