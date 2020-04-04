All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
62443 N. Starcross Dr.

62443 North Starcross Drive · (760) 230-5997
Location

62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62443 N. Starcross Dr. · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2009 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley. Located 20 minutes from downtown Palm Springs and the Cabazon shopping outlets. Kitchen comes with huge granite island. 9 ft. ceilings throughout home. Master bedroom features a true walk in closet, double sinks, shower and separate bathing tub. Laundry room plus double garage with storage. Sheltered patio area is perfect for entertaining guests! A short walk to the community grounds featuring a huge pool,Jacuzzi,club house, lawn area with incredible views from the BBQ/dining patio arena,plus adjacent dog run. Separate North Desert Hot Springs Community. Seeking long term tenant.Owner pays HOA,Gardener,Waste pickup. Tenant pays: Gas, electric,water,WI FI/Spectrum.
No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have any available units?
62443 N. Starcross Dr. has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have?
Some of 62443 N. Starcross Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62443 N. Starcross Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
62443 N. Starcross Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62443 N. Starcross Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. does offer parking.
Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. has a pool.
Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have accessible units?
No, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62443 N. Starcross Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 62443 N. Starcross Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
