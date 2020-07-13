/
pet friendly apartments
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA
9925 Mesquite Ave.
9925 Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
9925 Mesquite Ave. Available 07/15/20 NEW BUILD IN Desert Hot Springs by 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! Be the First to Live here! - NEW BUILD COMING SOON JULY 15TH-August 1st, 2020 This is a Amazing new build with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .
Desert Hot Springs
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas.
62443 N. Starcross Dr.
62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2009 sqft
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley.
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
67760 Rio Vista Drive
67760 Rio Vista Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1590 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280. Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring.
1633 Pyle Rd.
1633 Lyle Road, Morongo Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1633 Pyle Rd. Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - Copperopolis Ranch Home Newly Remodeled in "Cowboy Country".
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.
Uptown Palm Springs
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
Brand New Pool Home in Escena! - **Seasonal rental is not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.
Four Seasons
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.
Four Seasons
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/
Chino Canyon
1852 Mira Loma
1852 North Mira Loma Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
1852 Mira Loma Available 08/02/20 Casa De Oro 1852 - Newly renovated townhouse features new tile floors, new baseboards, fresh paint; new kitchen with soft close cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans installed
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51
200 East Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo with Gorgeous Views Huge Private Yard and Stainless Steel Appliances - Newly renovated, ground floor condo with stunning Mountain Views.
Racquet Club West
550 North Villa Court
550 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
589 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great views from this second story FULLY FURNISHED Condo.
Tapestry
69292 Doral Way
69292 Doral Way, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
69292 Doral Way Available 08/17/20 69292 Doral Way - *Tenant Occupied* Available for Showings August 10th This single level five bedroom two bathroom is located in the North end of Cathedral City near 30th Avenue.
Downtown Palm Springs
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218
277 East Alejo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
897 sqft
277 E. Alejo Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hot Springs
Los Compadres
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
Sonora Sunrise
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.
Sonora Sunrise
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
