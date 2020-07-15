/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM
41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
88 Lazy C Ranch Road
88 Lazy C Ranch Road, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
720 sqft
Take your family on a western adventure to the Lazy C Ranch, where you can relax by the pool, visit our animals, explore, or even BBQ to your heart's desire.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert La Palme. Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Long term 7-12 months- or- Seasonal term 3-6 months,with a $200 adder for owner paid utilities.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Baristo
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
Casita Arenas Furnished Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. An 'all inclusive' monthly term is available at $2395/month.Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
2809 E Los Felices Circle
2809 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
589 sqft
This treanquil Ground Floor Corner unit condo is ready for you to bring you clothes and relax. It is offered Furnished currently but can be unfurnished if needed as well.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
505 Farrell Dr. B-9
505 S Farrell Dr, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo - Property Id: 302634 Pristine lower level fully furnished, completely renovated condo with custom flooring, plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounded by new kitchen
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Desert Park Estates
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1320 sqft
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Miraleste Palms
760 E Cottonwood Rd Apt 2
760 East Cottonwood Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
816 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, completely furnished and assigned parking. All with picturesque views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a night sky full of stars, and community pool to enjoy day and night.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
550 North Villa Court
550 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
589 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great views from this second story FULLY FURNISHED Condo.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hot Springs
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Renovated Canyon Sands Condo! - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands.
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Taquitz Canyon River Estates
195 E Ocotillo Avenue
195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1730 sqft
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Tennis Club
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2345 S Cherokee Way
2345 S Cherokee Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
960 sqft
This is the one! Tastefully renovated and furnished 2 Bed condo is offered long term only.
Similar Pages
Desert Hot Springs 1 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs 2 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Hot Springs 3 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Balconies
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with GaragesDesert Hot Springs Apartments with ParkingDesert Hot Springs Apartments with PoolsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CABermuda Dunes, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CADesert Palms, CAFallbrook, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CA