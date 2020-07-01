/
1 bedroom apartments
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas.
1 of 5
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
9643 Spyglass Ave #30
9643 Spyglass Avenue, Riverside County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Furnished or Unfurnished 1 bedroom Condo in Mission Lakes CC - Spectacular Condo in Mission Lakes Country Club! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit, open, bright and updated throughout. Comes furnished. Balcony off bedroom with mountain views.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 07:33am
7 Units Available
Downtown Palm Springs
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
460 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
675 N. Los Felices Circle W. #J100
675 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Just remodeled - all new and beautiful ! - J100 - This is a 1 bedroom /1 bath 1st-floor condo. Completely remodeled.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27
1050 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th! This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
Desert La Palme. Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Long term 7-12 months- or- Seasonal term 3-6 months,with a $200 adder for owner paid utilities.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251 Available 08/01/20 Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
67421 Toltec Court
67421 Toltec Court, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
984 sqft
Remodeled contemporary 2 BR with great views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
67827 N Portales Drive
67827 North Portales Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
851 sqft
Spanish style nice 1 BR 2 BA unit Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
67501 Toltec Court
67501 Toltec Court, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
851 sqft
Designer 1 BR 2 BA unit Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Baristo
280 S Avenida Caballeros
280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1082 sqft
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palm Springs
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
2809 E Los Felices Circle
2809 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
589 sqft
This treanquil Ground Floor Corner unit condo is ready for you to bring you clothes and relax. It is offered Furnished currently but can be unfurnished if needed as well.
1 of 36
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2860 Los Felices Road
2860 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
589 sqft
November, December 2019 & January 2020 still available. April & May 2020 still available. Summer rates will start June 1, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hot Springs
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Araby Commons
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive #B4
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
768 sqft
Spacious Seasonal 1Bed with a Den in Palm Springs Golf and Tennis - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 08/01/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
