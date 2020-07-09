/
apartments with washer dryer
62 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
9153 Silver Star Ave.
9153 Silver Star Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Mountain View DHS - This great rental is located in the beautiful gated community of Mountain View Community located next to Mission Lakes Country Club. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Demuth Park West
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palm Springs
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baristo
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27
1050 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th! This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club Estates
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 10:14pm
Contact for Availability
Warm Sands
668 Dunes Court
668 Dunes Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1463 E Gem Circle
1463 East Gem Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1475 sqft
Rented Nov. 2018 - May 2019. Beautiful Vacation Rental. This outstanding, pristine, and beautiful seasonal rental has everything for your enjoyment! Nicely decorated for complete and total relaxation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4271 Palladio CT.
4271 Palladio Court, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1972 sqft
Beautiful Home - Escena, Unfurnished - Property Id: 309278 Modern with multiple upgrades, single level, 2 bedroom with office/den, single-family home at Escena, Palm Springs. High ceilings and clerestory throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Farrell Dr. B-9
505 S Farrell Dr, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo - Property Id: 302634 Pristine lower level fully furnished, completely renovated condo with custom flooring, plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounded by new kitchen
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Park Estates
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1320 sqft
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Miraleste Palms
760 E Cottonwood Rd Apt 2
760 East Cottonwood Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
816 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, completely furnished and assigned parking. All with picturesque views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a night sky full of stars, and community pool to enjoy day and night.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Country Club Estates
14 Lakeview Circle
14 Lakeview Circle, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1152 sqft
Location, location, location. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium. Close to shopping public transit stops, schools and golf courses. The property is conveniently located near the Palm Springs Air Port and has community pools outdoor space and a lake.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Norte
1421 Amelia
1421 Amelia Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HONEY STOP THE CAR!! THIS IS "IT"- HOME SWEET HOME. ROCK STAR VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS. Look no further. This beautiful home nestled in the Colony has everything needed in order to just move in.
1 of 22
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
541 North CERRITOS Drive
541 North Cerritos Drive, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2445 sqft
If you're looking for the perfect temporary residence in a great Palm Springs neighborhood, here it is! This spacious home sits on a large lot with fabulous mountain views and a private backyard oasis.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51
200 East Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo with Gorgeous Views Huge Private Yard and Stainless Steel Appliances - Newly renovated, ground floor condo with stunning Mountain Views.
