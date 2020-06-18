Amenities

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Davis



310 Balboa Ave is close to Davis Senior High School, Davis Adult Education and North Davis Elementary School, Save Mart Supermarkets, Bear Flag Farm and Nugget Markets. Nearby coffee shops include Coffee Shots, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Gong Cha. Restaurants include Sushi Unlimited, Quickly UC Davis and Taqueria Guadalajara. Covell Park, Northstar Park, and Community Park are also near the property.



Unit Features:

- 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms single-family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Washer/Dryer

- Fireplace

- Double Pane Windows

- Smart lock and a garage.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Flat Fee of $125 for Water/Trash/Sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

No Cats Allowed



