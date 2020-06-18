All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 310 Balboa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
310 Balboa Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

310 Balboa Ave

310 Balboa Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

310 Balboa Avenue, Davis, CA 95616
North Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Davis

310 Balboa Ave is close to Davis Senior High School, Davis Adult Education and North Davis Elementary School, Save Mart Supermarkets, Bear Flag Farm and Nugget Markets. Nearby coffee shops include Coffee Shots, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Gong Cha. Restaurants include Sushi Unlimited, Quickly UC Davis and Taqueria Guadalajara. Covell Park, Northstar Park, and Community Park are also near the property.

Unit Features:
- 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms single-family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer/Dryer
- Fireplace
- Double Pane Windows
- Smart lock and a garage.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat Fee of $125 for Water/Trash/Sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 8oqm2hdspip3cpdj

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5856031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Balboa Ave have any available units?
310 Balboa Ave has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Balboa Ave have?
Some of 310 Balboa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Balboa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
310 Balboa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Balboa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Balboa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 310 Balboa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 310 Balboa Ave does offer parking.
Does 310 Balboa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Balboa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Balboa Ave have a pool?
No, 310 Balboa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 310 Balboa Ave have accessible units?
No, 310 Balboa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Balboa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Balboa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Balboa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Balboa Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 310 Balboa Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity