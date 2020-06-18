All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 3014 Carmelo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
3014 Carmelo Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3014 Carmelo Lane

3014 Carmelo Lane · (916) 710-8918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
East Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3014 Carmelo Lane, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e347d5806d ---- Yes, we are accepting applications NOW. All listings should be presumed available and are removed immediately after taking deposit from an approved applicant. Take advantage of our ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS. You may submit your application online, fax, email or in person. We do not release information on the application activity and encourage you to apply if you are interested in this property. You will generally receive an email update on your application status within 1 business day after applying. If your application is not processed you will not be charged any fees. Approved applicants are given 24hrs (1 business day) to place their deposit in order to hold the property and set a move in date. Please be sure to schedule a viewing of the property either before or immediately after submitting an application to rent. This property can only be held with a paid security deposit that guarantees the move in for up to two weeks after your application is approved. Anything beyond two weeks must be approved by the property manager in writing. It is suggested you not apply until this is agreed to. SCHEDULE An Agent SHOWING and receive email confirmation & a reminder via text message. Approved applicants may schedule private appointments if unable to attend one of our scheduled showings. REQUIREMENTS: Income (times monthly rent): 3 Credit (%): 3 Lines good credit with 6 month history Rent/Own Refer. (yrs min): 2 Co Signer Accepted: No For Application FAQ: Cut and Paste http://www.propertymanagement-sacramento.com/application-faq Visit www.HomeRiverSacramento.com CALL TODAY Contact: (916) 710-8918 jveliz@homeriver.com DRE# 01486249 We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin. Pets accepted with $50mo pet rent: Yes Section 8 program accepted: Not accepted Lease terms: 12mo to start Water service: Tenant Garbage service: Tenant Sewer service: Tenant Yard Care: Tenant maintains yard Pets: Cats, Dogs Okay with an additional $50 per month per pet 1 Years **Drinking Water Disclosure**

Ceramic Tile Courtyard Intrusion Alarm Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Carmelo Lane have any available units?
3014 Carmelo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davis, CA.
What amenities does 3014 Carmelo Lane have?
Some of 3014 Carmelo Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Carmelo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Carmelo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Carmelo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Carmelo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Carmelo Lane offer parking?
No, 3014 Carmelo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3014 Carmelo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Carmelo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Carmelo Lane have a pool?
No, 3014 Carmelo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Carmelo Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3014 Carmelo Lane has accessible units.
Does 3014 Carmelo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Carmelo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Carmelo Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3014 Carmelo Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3014 Carmelo Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity