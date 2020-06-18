3014 Carmelo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e347d5806d ---- Yes, we are accepting applications NOW. All listings should be presumed available and are removed immediately after taking deposit from an approved applicant. Take advantage of our ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS. You may submit your application online, fax, email or in person. We do not release information on the application activity and encourage you to apply if you are interested in this property. You will generally receive an email update on your application status within 1 business day after applying. If your application is not processed you will not be charged any fees. Approved applicants are given 24hrs (1 business day) to place their deposit in order to hold the property and set a move in date. Please be sure to schedule a viewing of the property either before or immediately after submitting an application to rent. This property can only be held with a paid security deposit that guarantees the move in for up to two weeks after your application is approved. Anything beyond two weeks must be approved by the property manager in writing. It is suggested you not apply until this is agreed to. SCHEDULE An Agent SHOWING and receive email confirmation & a reminder via text message. Approved applicants may schedule private appointments if unable to attend one of our scheduled showings. REQUIREMENTS: Income (times monthly rent): 3 Credit (%): 3 Lines good credit with 6 month history Rent/Own Refer. (yrs min): 2 Co Signer Accepted: No For Application FAQ: Cut and Paste http://www.propertymanagement-sacramento.com/application-faq Visit www.HomeRiverSacramento.com CALL TODAY Contact: (916) 710-8918 jveliz@homeriver.com DRE# 01486249 We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin. Pets accepted with $50mo pet rent: Yes Section 8 program accepted: Not accepted Lease terms: 12mo to start Water service: Tenant Garbage service: Tenant Sewer service: Tenant Yard Care: Tenant maintains yard Pets: Cats, Dogs Okay with an additional $50 per month per pet 1 Years **Drinking Water Disclosure**



