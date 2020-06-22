873 Doheny Way

Amenities

Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com. This beautiful Aliso Villa is located in South Coves beautiful Harbor! This townhome is an end unit with a two car garage, large windows and a bonus space that can be used for a man cave, office area or even your very own gym! The space is bright with plenty of natural light from windows and CANTINA doors that lead into your large outdoor living space. The finishes have been upgraded and have a lovely design. The floor-plan has an open concept in the kitchen, great room and dining room area. The kitchen has gorgeous white quartz countertops with a stunning back splash and stainless steel appliances with light beach wood tile throughout. The master bedroom is a nice size with a custom tile, spa-like shower and his and hers walk in closets. The second bedroom has amazing windows and a good deal of closet space. The house lives like a one story with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Pool, spa and courtesy patrol are some included amenities. Walking distant to the Beach!