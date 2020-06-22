All apartments in Dana Point
873 Doheny Way

873 Doheny Way · (949) 632-0044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com. This beautiful Aliso Villa is located in South Coves beautiful Harbor! This townhome is an end unit with a two car garage, large windows and a bonus space that can be used for a man cave, office area or even your very own gym! The space is bright with plenty of natural light from windows and CANTINA doors that lead into your large outdoor living space. The finishes have been upgraded and have a lovely design. The floor-plan has an open concept in the kitchen, great room and dining room area. The kitchen has gorgeous white quartz countertops with a stunning back splash and stainless steel appliances with light beach wood tile throughout. The master bedroom is a nice size with a custom tile, spa-like shower and his and hers walk in closets. The second bedroom has amazing windows and a good deal of closet space. The house lives like a one story with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Pool, spa and courtesy patrol are some included amenities. Walking distant to the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Doheny Way have any available units?
873 Doheny Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Doheny Way have?
Some of 873 Doheny Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
873 Doheny Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 873 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 873 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 873 Doheny Way does offer parking.
Does 873 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Doheny Way have a pool?
Yes, 873 Doheny Way has a pool.
Does 873 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 873 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Doheny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
