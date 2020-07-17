8 Monarch Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Don't miss out on this amazing ocean view furnished rental with pool and spa in the guard gated community of Monarch Bay. This home is available for short or long term lease. Recently renovated with close attention to details. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, including a gorgeous master suite with sitting area, ocean view balcony and large master bath. The open floor plan includes a second story ocean view great room, featuring a huge fireplace, hardwood floors and a wrap-around balcony. A chefs kitchen with top end appliances and granite countertops. There are three additional bedrooms, with one on the first floor with a full bathroom and den. This home is truly made for indoor / outdoor living. Relax around the fire pit out front while taking in the ocean view, or have fun with family and friends in the backyard around the salt water pool and spa. Want to spend the day at the beach? No problem, beautiful Monarch Beach is just a short walk away. Rates for this amazing home vary per season. Call for rates and availability.