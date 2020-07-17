All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

8 Monarch Bay Drive

8 Monarch Bay Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss out on this amazing ocean view furnished rental with pool and spa in the guard gated community of Monarch Bay. This home is available for short or long term lease. Recently renovated with close attention to details. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, including a gorgeous master suite with sitting area, ocean view balcony and large master bath. The open floor plan includes a second story ocean view great room, featuring a huge fireplace, hardwood floors and a wrap-around balcony. A chefs kitchen with top end appliances and granite countertops. There are three additional bedrooms, with one on the first floor with a full bathroom and den. This home is truly made for indoor / outdoor living. Relax around the fire pit out front while taking in the ocean view, or have fun with family and friends in the backyard around the salt water pool and spa. Want to spend the day at the beach? No problem, beautiful Monarch Beach is just a short walk away. Rates for this amazing home vary per season. Call for rates and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Monarch Bay Drive have any available units?
8 Monarch Bay Drive has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Monarch Bay Drive have?
Some of 8 Monarch Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Monarch Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Monarch Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Monarch Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 Monarch Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 8 Monarch Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Monarch Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 8 Monarch Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Monarch Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Monarch Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8 Monarch Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 8 Monarch Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Monarch Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Monarch Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Monarch Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
