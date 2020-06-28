66 Tennis Villas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Executive lease in the gated community of Tennis Villas, directly across from the St Regis Resort and Monarch Beach Golf Links. This lower level 2 bedroom end unit offers privacy and amazing Panoramic golf course views, from the expansive greens to the lake with water feature on the links. Master bedroom is in the front with private patio and views, walk-in closet and remodeled walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom are on the opposite side and next to dining room and open plan kitchen with dual sinks, gas cooktop and Built in refrigerator. A one car direct access with Laundry completes this uniquely placed private home.