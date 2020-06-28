All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 66 Tennis Villas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
66 Tennis Villas Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

66 Tennis Villas Drive

66 Tennis Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

66 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Executive lease in the gated community of Tennis Villas, directly across from the St Regis Resort and Monarch Beach Golf Links. This lower level 2 bedroom end unit offers privacy and amazing Panoramic golf course views, from the expansive greens to the lake with water feature on the links. Master bedroom is in the front with private patio and views, walk-in closet and remodeled walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom are on the opposite side and next to dining room and open plan kitchen with dual sinks, gas cooktop and Built in refrigerator. A one car direct access with Laundry completes this uniquely placed private home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Tennis Villas Drive have any available units?
66 Tennis Villas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Tennis Villas Drive have?
Some of 66 Tennis Villas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Tennis Villas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
66 Tennis Villas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Tennis Villas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 66 Tennis Villas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 66 Tennis Villas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 66 Tennis Villas Drive offers parking.
Does 66 Tennis Villas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Tennis Villas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Tennis Villas Drive have a pool?
No, 66 Tennis Villas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 66 Tennis Villas Drive have accessible units?
No, 66 Tennis Villas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Tennis Villas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Tennis Villas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego