53 San Raphael

Exceptional opportunity to lease in Monarch Beach! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the guard gated "ocean close" community of Ritz Pointe, fantastic location, walking distance to the Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton Resort, a neighborhood shopping center and most importantly.. the beach! Open and spacious, light and bright! Plantation shutters throughout! Totally finished 2 car garage with additional storage.. Fantastic ocean view deck and stairway. Mirrored doors, walk in closets. Kitchen appliances include 5 burner gas range, dishwasher, and microwave. Vaulted ceilings in living and dining room areas. A very open and spacious floor plan and feeling. Fireplace in family room! Master bedroom features dual sinks, walk in closet, and spectacular panoramic and ocean views off the large deck! Finished flooring and storage in the 2 car attached garage with direct access! Private walking trail to Salt Creek Beach/ocean without ever leaving the community! Walking distance to both the Ritz Carlton Resort and the Monarch Beach Resort. Minutes away from Ocean Ranch shopping center and Dana Point Harbor with all of its shopping, restaurants and providing easy access to the I-5 freeway. A must see!