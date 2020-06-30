50 Corniche Drive

Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER!Pristine,turnkey,2 bed/2 bath condo!Located in the highly desirable gated community, Ritz Pointe.This stunning condo is located less than a mile to Salt Creek Beach!Entering the front door, you are welcomed into an open,light and bright living area with oversized neutral tile flooring,plantation shutters,recessed lighting,gas fireplace,and access to your private wraparound patio.A pony wall separates the living area from the spacious dining area.A gourmet galley kitchen features beautiful custom soft-close cabinetry,stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,a stainless steel deep sink and fixtures, and a stack stone backsplash.An abundance of cabinetry,under counter lighting,and an additional panty make this a dream kitchen!The Master bedroom boasts separate single sink vanities, walk-in closet with built-ins.A walk-in tiled shower and toilet are separately enclosed.Secondary bedroom has a shuttered window, walk-in closet with built-ins. Secondary bathroom has a single sink vanity,beautiful soft-close cabinetry,tiled tub/shower with sliding glass doors.Access your private outdoor oasis that wraps from the living area to the Master bedroom through 3 separate sliders.Perfect for enjoying morning coffee,dining alfresco or enjoying a glass of wine...sounds good to me!Full size washer/dryer enclosed on back patio. Pool, spa(s), and clubhouse are included.Conveniently located near the best beaches,trails,restaurants,and shopping.IT'S AMAZING! CALL NOW FOR APPT!