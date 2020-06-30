All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

50 Corniche Drive

50 Corniche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

50 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
LOOK NO FURTHER!Pristine,turnkey,2 bed/2 bath condo!Located in the highly desirable gated community, Ritz Pointe.This stunning condo is located less than a mile to Salt Creek Beach!Entering the front door, you are welcomed into an open,light and bright living area with oversized neutral tile flooring,plantation shutters,recessed lighting,gas fireplace,and access to your private wraparound patio.A pony wall separates the living area from the spacious dining area.A gourmet galley kitchen features beautiful custom soft-close cabinetry,stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,a stainless steel deep sink and fixtures, and a stack stone backsplash.An abundance of cabinetry,under counter lighting,and an additional panty make this a dream kitchen!The Master bedroom boasts separate single sink vanities, walk-in closet with built-ins.A walk-in tiled shower and toilet are separately enclosed.Secondary bedroom has a shuttered window, walk-in closet with built-ins. Secondary bathroom has a single sink vanity,beautiful soft-close cabinetry,tiled tub/shower with sliding glass doors.Access your private outdoor oasis that wraps from the living area to the Master bedroom through 3 separate sliders.Perfect for enjoying morning coffee,dining alfresco or enjoying a glass of wine...sounds good to me!Full size washer/dryer enclosed on back patio. Pool, spa(s), and clubhouse are included.Conveniently located near the best beaches,trails,restaurants,and shopping.IT'S AMAZING! CALL NOW FOR APPT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Corniche Drive have any available units?
50 Corniche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 50 Corniche Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 Corniche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 50 Corniche Drive offer parking?
No, 50 Corniche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 50 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Corniche Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Corniche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 50 Corniche Drive has a pool.
Does 50 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Corniche Drive has units with dishwashers.

