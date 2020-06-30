5 Grand Master Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Ocean Views!!! Awesome Sunsets!!! This gorgeous two bedroom, two bath condominium is light, bright and beautifully furnished. Located in Tennis Villas, enjoy a lower unit (no stairs) with an attached single car garage. Fabulous amenities include new dual pane windows, plantation shutters, large ocean view patio, upgraded granite kitchen and bath counters, upgraded master bath with large walk-in shower, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, and tile floors. BBQ available. Community pool/spa. Close to Dana Point Harbor, Beaches, Parks, Restaurants, and Shopping. No Smoking, No Pets.